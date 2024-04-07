The former head of Nigeria’s central bank governor is expected to appear in a court in Lagos on Monday after fresh charges alleging misuse of office and corruption were filed against him by the anti-corruption agency on Friday.

Godwin Emefiele is already facing procurement fraud charges in another court in the capital Abuja. He has denied the charges.

On Friday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed new charges against the embattled former central bank chief, including alleged fraudulent foreign exchange allocation of $2 billion, local media reported.

The charge sheet claims that the allocation was done without supporting bids.

Emefiele committed the offences between 2022 and 2023, the commission said.

He was suspended last June by Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu and placed in detention.

Under Tinubu, Nigeria has reversed foreign exchange controls initiated by Emefiele and devalued the currency.

