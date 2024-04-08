A UK-based Nigerian travel content creator and solo driver has finally reached Lagos after a 68-day journey driving from London to Nigeria.

Pelumi Nubi, who announced her ambitious road trip in January, was welcomed by Nigerian officials upon her arrival at the Nigeria border with Benin on Sunday.

The 28-year-old solo traveller’s arrival was broadcast on her YouTube and announced by Gboyega Akosile, the Lagos governor’s spokesperson.

“The journey was up and down, but to see the warm welcome from so many people has been incredible,” she told Vanguard news website.

Throughout her trip, she documented her numerous challenges on social media, including a 24-hour hold-up at the border in Liberia and being denied entry to Sierra Leone last month.

As a result, she postponed her planned return home, originally set for 23 March to 7 April.

Last month, Ms Nubi survived a car crash shortly after arriving in Liberia. She received care at a hospital and had her damaged car fixed.

She travelled across 17 countries. Her path took her from England to France, Spain, Morocco, and through the expansive Sahara desert.

Ms Nubi believes she is the first black woman to attempt this journey.

She said her goal was not about breaking records but showing the world that “impossible” is just a word.

In an earlier interview, she said that the entire trip would cost nearly $20,000 (£16,000), covering fuel, accommodation and other essential needs.