The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its Agona West Parliamentary Primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The National Secretariat of the party has, therefore, released the protocols governing the conduct of the primary in a statement signed and issued by General Secretary, Justin Kodua on Wednesday.

“These protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process,” the statement added.

The statement specifies that there will be a single voting centre located at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.

“The Electoral Commission of Ghana shall supervise the conduct of the election and shall have the full responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election.”

The statement further clarifies that “Security activities rest exclusively with the Ghana Police Service, and access beyond security perimeters is restricted to delegates, persons appointed by the National Secretariat and Region as election supervisors, contestants, and their accredited agents.”

The election will be supervised by representatives from the national secretariat and the region.

“There will be no congregation on the day of voting. Therefore, there shall be no provision to address delegates or the public by any national party executive, any government official, a regional party executive, constituency executives, contestants, or their representatives on the day of the voting,” the statement added.

The statement also outlines expectations for voters, stating that they are expected to “walk-in” freely by themselves and that there shall be no camping of delegates.

“No delegate shall be escorted to the voting screen except those with mobility issues and with Electoral Commission consent,” it concludes.

