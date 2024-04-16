The National Service Scheme (NSS) has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to swiftly sign the Ghana National Service Authority Bill 2024 into law.

The move aims to grant the secretariat authority and autonomy, as stated by the NSS during the policy launch on April 15, 2024.

The Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, emphasized the need for the National Service scheme to be strengthened, capacitated, and significantly resourced to regulate the mobilization and deployment of personnel.

He passionately appealed to President Akufo-Addo to approve the bill currently before him.

According to Mr. Antwi, the new law will provide the authority with the opportunity to expand existing programs such as the NSS teaching model and NSS MSME accounting age.

This upgrade will solidify the NSS scheme’s position as one of the best in the West African and African region for deploying service personnel.

“The National Service scheme beyond this policy must be strengthened, capacitated, and significantly resourced to regulate the mobilization and deployment of personnel. I strongly believe that this can be done by upgrading the scheme from its status to a more noble and standardized institution.

In this regard, I wish to make a passionate appeal to the President that the Ghana National Service Authority Bill 2024, currently before Mr. President, will be approved. Mr. President, the new law will grant the authority the opportunity to expand existing programs such as the NSS teaching model and NSS MSME accounting age.”

President Akufo-Addo, in response, encouraged stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives.

He expressed confidence that with the implementation of the new policy document, the NSS scheme will play an even more vital role in shaping the future of Ghana and empowering the nation’s youth to fulfill their potential.

“These interventions will solidify the NSS scheme’s position as one of the best in the West African and African region for deploying service personnel. I urge stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives. Let us embrace the new changes, focus, and face of the NSS.

I’m confident that with the implementation of this new policy document, the NSS scheme will play an even more vital role in shaping the future of our nation and empowering our youth to fulfil their potential.”

