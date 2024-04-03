Bernard Monarh, the former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has stated that the underage marriage that has caused a public uproar across the country reflects the societal decay in which Ghanaians find themselves.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, a Ga priest also known as Gborbu Wulomo, has come under heavy criticism after a video of his wedding ceremony with a minor, Naa Okromo, was made public.

The ceremony, which attracted a lot of attention, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

In a TV3 interview in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Monarh questioned whether there were no other virgins of a suitable marital age that could be found.

He stressed the need for everyone to recognise the societal decay in Ghana.

“So, within the whole Ga area, they are looking for a virgin and they cannot find a virgin of any age but at that age. Doesn’t that tell you the societal decadence that we find ourselves in?”

Mr Monarh indicated that churches should be worried virgins are only minors.

“The Church should be worried that today to get a virgin you must go at that level. And even at that level how many of them are still virgins,” he added.