Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has disclosed that approximately 6,000 nurses have left Ghana to seek better opportunities since August 2023.

In an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, March 31, Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo stated, “We have been collating the numbers from August last year till date, about 6,000 nurses have left Ghana in search of greener pastures.”

She emphasized the necessity for improved service conditions for healthcare professionals to ensure they perform their duties as expected, regardless of their location.

Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo also highlighted the need for enhancements in the health sector to curb the brain drain, stating that it requires more than just the provision of drones.

“When we had to send student trainees to these rural areas, you would see firsthand the trouble people have to go through just to provide service or live in such areas, and it hasn’t changed over the years. It is still the same.”

“The health sector needs more improvement than just drones. We need to improve and ensure that the equipment we need and the medications we need are always available. The storage systems are available,” she said, adding that “if they were there and you had storage to ensure that you keep those medications at the right temperatures or the blood at the right [place]. Why would you need a drone to deliver it from somewhere else?”