Beatrice Annan, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, has criticised the government’s newly launched Performance Tracker, calling it a ploy to win votes by deceiving the public.

On Wednesday, 10th April 2024, the government introduced the Performance Tracker at GIMPA, Accra. The tracker, according to the government, is designed to promote transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects nationwide.

The tracker is expected to address long-standing issues regarding the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, especially the use of artist’s impressions to represent results.

The tool is intended to be a dependable method for demonstrating the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby fostering trust and confidence among the populace.

However, on Friday, April 12, the government acknowledged that 67 entries were erroneously included in the list of projects displayed on the Performance Tracker at its launch.

The Ministry of Information made this known in a social media post and expressed gratitude for the substantial interest demonstrated by the public in the tracker.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, Ms. Annan told Selorm Adonoo that the government should have been truthful during these challenging economic times instead of spreading falsehoods to the public.

“We think that it is a vote-catching gimmick or it is just calculated to mislead people because there are too many lies contained in that tracker. We started exposing the lies some hours after the tracker was launched. And this morning government itself has come out to admit that true to our accountability, 67 lies have been deleted because many people have detected them.

“So, I don’t know why this government has set a very low standard for public governance systems as we speak.

“Because one would expect that in accounting to the people for the period that you have been in power, the least you can do in an era when you have the highest inflation rate in an era where unemployment is highest in 40 years, in an era where pensioners do not have access to their invested funds, the government would at least be candid and show some level of honesty,” she said.