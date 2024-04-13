Policy think tank, IMANI Africa, has called on the government to improve the information and data contained on the newly launched Performance Tracker.

The think tank said the tracker is a good policy that needs data and information to improve it.

The performance tracker was launched by the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Oppong Nkrumah said during the launch that the tracker currently hosts over 13,000 projects nationwide.

A senior research associate at IMANI Africa, Amprofi Agyemang, described it as vague on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV.

He told Selorm Adonoo that Ghanaians must get value for money for the tracker and must be improved to achieve its results.

“The tracker needs more information, it needs real data and the data must be available to independent bodies to validate for themselves and moving forward, one of the things, they could do is an independent body so that the validation exercise is really worthwhile because you cannot just come and set up a good website and just expect that people will not ask questions and I believe that when people begin to verify these things intensely, we could see a few flaws.

“Because we have spent money doing this, we need to be able to improve it and the only way to improve it is to provide all the needed information because it seems pretty vague to be frank. We need more information to make it more holistic.”

