Legendary American rapper and producer Ja Rule has arrived in Ghana. The rapper, along with his wife and team, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, to break ground for the construction of a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

He will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the primary school block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School on Wednesday, April 10.

Ja Rule’s latest education venture is in partnership with Pencil of Promise, a US non-profit organization that builds schools and increases educational opportunities in the developing world.

The legendary American rapper’s latest move follows in the footsteps of other celebrities who have invested in education in Ghana.

Notably, comedian Michael Blackson made headlines last year with the inauguration of the “Michael Blackson Academy” in Agona Nsaba, located in the Central Region of Ghana.

The academy, a three-story complex fully furnished and open to the public, aims to provide free education opportunities to Ghanaian youth.

