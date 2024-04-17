The Ministry of Works and Housing has officially requested private proposals for the completion and operationalisation of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project.

The Saglemi Housing Project, which commenced in 2012, has experienced significant delays after the government expressed concerns about its contract sum.

According to the Ministry, the deadline and evaluation for the submission of proposals is from July 9 to 15, 2024.

Speaking to the media, the sector minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said he is hopeful a private partner will be found by August 30, 2024, to address the housing deficit in the country.

He lamented the phenomenon of abandoned projects by previous governments and indicated the Akufo-Addo government is committed to changing the narrative by completing the Saglemi project.

“Ghanaians want the phenomenon of uncompleted or abandoned mass housing projects to end. Today, some of the projects from the Kufuor era are still uncompleted and hanging and this one [Saglemi] is still yet to be completed and adds to the narrative that we don’t finish projects when we start.”

He added that the government remains committed to completing the project to encourage future projects.

“If you have a housing deficit of 1.8 million that we are trying to reduce as the years go by, already, there are about 40,000 units that we deliver yearly as a country and it is not enough to close the gap so if all of these projects keep hanging out there, it will even deter future projects from being embarked upon, and that is why we take advantage of this opportunity to reverse this trend.”

