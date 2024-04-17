The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party Salam Mustapha is set to storm the Ashanti Region with the youth campaign.

This is part of the youth wing’s strategy to deliver victory for the party’s presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The youth wing will use the opportunity to energize its base for the 2024 battle.

The tour which is expected to begin on Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20 will witness a team of regional and constituency youth organisers, TESCON executives and officers from the youth wing’s national secretariat led by Salam Mustapha will visit about 16 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

The visits will begin in the Ejisu constituency where the youth wing will make a case as to why the constituents should overwhelmingly endorse the new patriotic party in the upcoming by-election.

In all the constituency visits including Ejisu, the team will give a detailed account of how the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led government has positively impacted the destiny of the youth in Ghana.

The team will also stress why Dr. Bawumia should be given the mandate in the 2024 polls. Meetings are expected to be held with identifiable youth groups within the region to strategise for campaigns in the region.

This will be the second of such tours. The first occurred in the Upper West Region. Similar tours are expected to be replicated across the country.