Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has encouraged Ghanaians to support his party over the National Democratic Congress.

He contrasted the approach of former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, who he said gave up in the face of difficulties and claimed they were not magicians capable of creating jobs, with that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who have strived to create more jobs despite the challenges.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr Mustapha suggested that Ghanaians should have had a government that keeps trying rather than one that gives up in times of difficulty.

He highlighted that the NPP was working diligently to “break the eight” and create more job opportunities for the youth.

“I have young people who reach out to me daily looking for opportunities. I have young people who feel dispirited because their party is in power. But we are working for them, we are working to ensure that we can break the eight and create more opportunities for them.”

“…It is better to have a government that keeps trying than the situation we saw where ‘Sergeant Lee’ [John Dramani Mahama] and his people had thrown up their hands in despair. And he told us that he is not a magician to create jobs.

“That is not the kind of leader we are looking for. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not a magician. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not a magician. But in terms of job creation, we have tried our maximum best to ensure that the young people of this country thrive and find jobs doing,” he stated.

