Senegal’s customs authorities have intercepted a record-breaking haul of cocaine, weighing over a tonne.

The drug, concealed in packets and stashed in bags, was found in a lorry in the town of Kidira, near Mali’s border.

Valued at $146 million, this haul marks the largest inland seizure of cocaine in Senegal.

Such drug interceptions are becoming more frequent in the country, with a recent incident last November where the navy seized three tonnes of cocaine from a ship off the coast.

Senegal’s strategic location makes it a key transit point for Latin American cartels trafficking drugs to Europe and beyond.

