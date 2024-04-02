Seven people working for food aid charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

Those who died were Australian, Polish, British, Palestinian, along with a dual US-Canadian citizen.

Australian worker Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom is among the dead -Australia’s PM has said he expects “full accountability.”

Israel’s military says it is conducting a “thorough review” into the incident.

A Palestinian medical source told the BBC the workers had been wearing bullet-proof vests bearing the charity’s logo.

WCK says it is pausing its operations and will make a decision about the future of its work soon.

The CEO of World Central Kitchen says it was an “unforgiveable attack.”

