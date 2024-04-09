The Sharaf Mahama Foundation last Friday supported some Muslims in the Okaikwei Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to observe the Ramadan ‘Iftar’.

The event was preceded by a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence to ask for his blessings and prayers.

Mr. Sharaf Mahama, the founder of the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, underscored the reason for supporting the ‘Iftar’, by noting that “our Muslim brothers and sisters have been interceding on our behalf during this year’s Ramadan. It is only prudent we support them to break the fast on a day like this.”

Mr. Mahama believes such support aligns with his foundation’s goal of promoting the building of strong communities. In his remarks, he noted “One of the objectives of our foundation is to promote harmonious living within communities. And we think supporting a long-held religious practice like Ramadan, which has been one of the pillars of our country’s religious tolerance, will help us to achieve our goals as a foundation.”

This year’s support was organized with the support of Baba Sadiq, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei Central Constituency.

Sadiq expressed appreciation to the foundation for supporting more than 500 people to break their fast in grand style. “Our Muslim brothers and sisters in Fadama are grateful for the show of love and support on this occasion. I speak for all of us in thanking you for remembering us during this time.”