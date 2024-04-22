The Awutu Breku District Court has fined and jailed a 27-year-old vulcanizer for claiming falsely that someone had caused his penis to shrink.

This was after Mohammed Abdul Fatao, the vulcanizer, charged with publication of false news and deceit of public officer, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Naomi A. A. Kuntour, therefore, convicted and sentenced Fatao on his own plea.

On the charge of the publication of false news, the court sentenced Fatao to a fine of GHC2,400 in default serve six months imprisonment.

Additionally, Fatao would serve six months on the same charge.

On the charge of deceit of public officer, Fatao was ordered by the court to pay a fine of GHC1, 200 in default, he would serve three months imprisonment.

Additionally, serve two months imprisonment on the same charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The court ordered the convict to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 24 months after serving his sentence and pay GHC3,600 towards the recovery of the victim, Elvis Boadi.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wei Kpuusuu, said the victim, Elvis Boadi was a businessman residing at Kasoa and Fatao, a resident of Fijai in Kasoa.

The prosecution told the court that on April 18, 2024, at about 8:00 am, the complainant went to Fatao’s shop at Millennium City junction to have his car tyres fixed.

The prosecution said immediately the complainant paid Fatao for the services rendered, and he raised the alarm that the complainant had “spiritually” caused his penis to shrink.

The prosecution said the accusation made the youth angry and they went for stones, sticks and cutlasses to attack the complainant.

The court heard that fortunately for the complainant, the Millenium City District Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene and rescued him from being lynched.

The prosecution said both parties were sent to the Police Station and Fatao was sent to the Kasoa Polyclinic for examination and treatment.

The prosecution said the medical officer on duty after examination of Fatao’s penis submitted that his penis was intact and there was no deformity seen contrary to what Fatao claimed.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital