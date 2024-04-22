Two siblings have been put before the Awutu Breku District Court on charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, publication of false news and assaulting Sampson Nii Annan Oku, an artist over claims that he caused the disappearance of someone’s penis.

They are Ugochukwu Chilota a 20-year-old trader and Favour Chilota, a 24-year-old sales girl.

Ugochukwu is facing additional charges of causing unlawful harm and stealing.

They have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over Mrs Naomi A.A Kuntour.

The court has remanded them into police custody till May 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Court has ordered the prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wei Kpuusuu to file their disclosures and serve the same on the accused persons.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant was an artist working with Indomie Ghana Company, who was in Kasoa for a project.

It said the accused persons were siblings residing in the Kasoa Pink FM area.

On April 14, 2024, at about 8:30 pm, the accused persons were walking together at Kasoa Overhead while the complainant and his brother, a witness in the case, were also walking behind them in search of footwear to purchase.

In the process, the prosecution said the complainant accidentally touched Ugochukwu.

It said Ugochukwu suddenly claimed his manhood had disappeared as a result of the touch.

The prosecution told the court that the accused persons suddenly rushed on the complainant and Favour held the neck of the complainant and together with Ugochukwu demanded that the complainant restored his penis.

The court heard that the complainant denied the allegation and the two accused persons began beating him and as a result, the complainant lost his Techno Keypad valued at GHC100.

The prosecution said people, who trooped to the scene joined in assaulting the complainant.

The court was told that the accused persons brought the complainant to the Kasoa CBD Police Station and reported the matter.

The prosecution said immediately Chief Inspector Kwabena Gyasi, Station officer of Kasoa CBD and Detective Sergeant Eric Edumadzie physically examined Ugochukwu’s manhood and found it intact, they arrested the two accused persons to assist in investigations.

The prosecution told the court that a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical treatment.

According to the prosecution, Ugochukwu was examined by Dr Patrick Bediako of Saint Gregory Hospital, and he described Ugochukwu’s manhood as “normal in size with no deformity.”

