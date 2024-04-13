Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, has raised concerns about the government’s Performance Tracker initiative, which aims to document and publish projects undertaken since 2017.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM, Agbana emphasized that the government should prioritize addressing its unfulfilled promises and performance issues rather than concentrating on potentially non-existent projects.

“You have performed abysmally in seven years and just less than a year, you go ahead to launch a performance tracker and here we are today asking about the cost of the projects you claim to have executed and you are here giving a lot of stories that do not have anything to do with Ghanaians,” Edem Agbana told the host, Selorm Adonoo.

He added that the launch of the performance tracker has further exposed the government’s mediocrity and desperation such that it is mentioning projects executed by non-governmental organisations as projects built by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“The mediocrity is so glaring and the launch of the performance has even amplified it. The government launched the Delivery Tracker in 2020 and they have abandoned it and have now gone to launch this so-called performance tracker.

“The government is so desperate that they are listing projects done by even NGOs when they should be looking at what happened to the 300 SHSs they promised to build and the projects that they promised to build for districts that they have not been able to achieve.”

