The Supreme Court has in two separate judgments declared as unconstitutional the payment of wages to the spouses of the President and Vice President.

The two cases were filed by South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP) Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye.

The suits followed controversies that emerged as a result of recommendations by the presidential emolument committee for spouses of the president and Vice President to be paid wages and emoluments.

Mr Dafeamekpor in his suit among other things prayed the court to declare that the emoluments committee had no power to make recommendations nor make approval in respect of salaries or emoluments to the First and Second Ladies.

Mr Abronye on the other hand prayed the court to declare parliament’s approval of salaries to the first and second ladies as inconsistent with Article 71 of the 1992 constitution.

The apex court in unanimous decisions upheld reliefs that sought to declare as unconstitutional approvals and subsequent payment of Salaries and emoluments to the First and Second Ladies.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital