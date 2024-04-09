The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to press Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to eliminate certain nuisance taxes introduced by the current government.

In his address to GUTA members, Mahama stressed the critical nature of the issue and called on Dr Bawumia, who also serves as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to take immediate action rather than wait until he is elected President.

Dr Bawumia, in a previous address to Ghanaians on his presidential aspirations, outlined his plans to abolish various taxes, including the E-Levy, emissions tax, VAT on electricity, and the betting tax.

However, Mahama cautioned GUTA members against placing blind trust in these assurances, urging them to hold Dr Bawumia accountable for his commitments.

“Tell Bawumia to eliminate the E-Levy and other taxes now, not later,” Mahama emphasized during the meeting.

