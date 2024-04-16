The Tema Traditional Council has criticized the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over its response to an alleged attack on residents by the Tema Naval Base on Friday, April 12.

The clash, which occurred during a procession as part of the annual Kpelejoo Festival, resulted in the death of two persons with others sustaining various injuries.

In response to the incident, among other things, the Ghana Armed Forces warned against attacks on its members, hinting at retaliation for same.

However, in an interview with Citi News, the spokesperson for the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Amarh Somponu, emphasized the need to be guided by the law in tackling the issue.

“It is very provocative in the face of the whole scenario. All they need to do is to come out with a very inspiring statement to calm the nerves of the youth because tensions are high. So, whatever comes out of their mouths should be geared towards softening their stance.

“But if you start apportioning blame when you know the actual truth, you are not doing the nation any good. We also know that with the way the police car has been coming in and out and we haven’t had any altercations with them, how different is the military from police. They are all security agencies,” he stated.

