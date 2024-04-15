Three pre-tertiary teacher unions have expressed disappointment in the government’s approach to negotiations regarding their working conditions.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, these unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), called off their two-week-old strike over conditions of service following an interim injunction obtained by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to cease the industrial action and commence negotiations.

Despite the strike’s conclusion, the unions remain dissatisfied with the government’s handling of negotiations.

In a statement released on Monday, April 15, they criticised the government’s lacklustre response to addressing teachers’ working conditions.

The unions highlighted the lack of significant progress in negotiations and expressed concerns that the government team appears ill-equipped to adequately respond to their demands.

Warning of potential further disruptions at the pre-tertiary level, the unions urged that Teacher Union Leaders should not be held responsible should such issues arise, emphasising the need for the government to address their concerns promptly.

Read the full statement below