Ghana’s Black Starlets gave a showdown, securing a 5-1 victory over Serbia at the VGAFK Stadium in Volgograd, Russia, during the ongoing UEFA U-16 International Development Tournament in the early hours on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Ghana’s lineup against Serbia featured Abdulai Nortey initiating the first goal with a magnificent curler in the 16th minute, leaving Serbian goalkeeper Bogdan Bogdanovic stranded. The lead was further bolstered in the 43rd minute as Benjamin Hanson calmly converted a penalty kick.

Maintaining dominance on the field, the Black Starlets continued to press, resulting in Koranteng David’s precise header securing a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime. In the second half, Ebenezer Anane extended Ghana’s lead with a skilful strike in the 63rd minute.

Despite a consolation goal from Serbian captain Pavle Stulic in the 68th minute, Ghana maintained control throughout the second half with the skipper Benjamin Tsivanyo sealing the win with a brilliant solo effort.

This performance not only redeemed their earlier loss to Russia but also provided Coach Laryea Kingston with a plethora of positives to build upon heading into their next game.

Looking forward, Laryea Kingston’s squad will face Kazakhstan in their final group match on Sunday, April 28.

The UEFA U-16 International Development Tournament serves as a crucial platform for Ghana, enabling them to refine their skills and strategies in preparation for the upcoming U-17 WAFU B competition.