Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The House vote had been delayed by Republicans for months, with some objecting to sending money overseas instead of dealing with the US-Mexico border issue.

On Saturday, it was passed by a comfortable margin – but those numbers obscure the increasingly sharp partisan divides on the issue.

While all 210 Democrats voted in favour, more Republicans were against the legislation than in favour of it, 112 to 101.

That could spell trouble for Mike Johnson, who allied with Democrats to overcome procedural obstacles and bring the aid package to a vote in a rare weekend session.

Three House Republicans are already calling for him to be ousted as Speaker. They may even force a vote on the matter next week.

It also is a sign that Republican legislators in the House are increasingly sensitive to the shifting attitude from voters in their party toward Ukraine during this election year.

While the billions of dollars in new aid is expected to sustain the Ukrainian war effort in the months ahead, if Republicans gain more power in Congress – or take back the White House – further US support seems increasingly unlikely.