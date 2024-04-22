The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum has raised grave concerns about the politicisation of the education sector.

His remarks come amidst widespread opposition to various government initiatives, notably the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

Dr Osei-Adutwum emphasised the urgent need for a paradigm shift in Ghanaian politics, urging a departure from the divisive ‘slash and burn’ tactics that have long characterised the political landscape.

He cautioned that such practices significantly threaten the nation’s progress, stressing that Ghana cannot afford to thrive amidst such polarisation.

Speaking at a gathering of the National Union of Ghana Students, Dr Adutwum reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to overhauling the education sector.

He underscored the importance of fostering an environment of authenticity and accountability, urging Ghanaians to hold their leaders to higher standards.

Dr Osei-Adutwum decried the prevalent practice of vilifying political opponents solely for electoral gains, asserting that such tactics undermine public trust in politicians and erode the foundation of democracy.

He called for a return to civility and constructive discourse in political engagements, emphasising the imperative of prioritizing the nation’s collective welfare above partisan interests.

“I believe that our are better days are ahead of us and not behind us. Let me for a moment assure you that Ghanaians must wake up to defend and to ensure that politicians don’t tell us what we want to hear and do something different.

“The era of slash-and-burn politics should be over in this country. This simply means ‘I am going to speak ill of my political opponent. I am going to ensure that he looks so bad in the eyes of the voter. So, even if I don’t do anything, voters will still vote for me because I’ve made my opponent look so bad’.

“A country like Ghana cannot afford slash-and-burn politics. It is that reason why most Ghanaians don’t trust the politician,” he stated.