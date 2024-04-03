The Attorney-General’s Office has vowed to take decisive action against anyone found complicit in the alleged customary marriage involving 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and 16-year-old Naa Ayemuede.

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah indicated that the next course of action will be determined by the findings of the police investigation.

The AG’s office on Tuesday, April 2, directed the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to thoroughly investigate the reported marriage.

Tuah-Yeboah affirmed that the department is closely monitoring developments in the case, underscoring Ghana’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“Ghana is a nation of laws. We have various laws regulating how children are to be treated. We are not passing judgment at this stage. What we are seeking to do is to involve the law enforcement agencies, the Ghana Police Service especially, in investigating the matter and if at the end of the day, there is evidence that someone can be charged for an offence under our law, we will go after that person and charge that person.

“But for now, we are also seeking and depending on the things that we are able to conduct, and get evidence, then we can take a step further.”

