The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has issued a scathing rebuke of Professor Stephen Adei following his assertion that Ghanaian workers rank among the least productive globally.

During an interview on GHOne on April 8, the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) conducted a comparative analysis of worker productivity levels between Ghana and Togo, claiming that Ghanaian workers lag behind significantly in productivity on the global stage.

Prof. Adei highlighted his research findings, which purportedly indicate that workers from Togo demonstrate higher quality work compared to their Ghanaian counterparts.

He said that employers often show a preference for Togolese workers due to their higher productivity levels.

However, the TUC, in a statement signed and issued by its Secretary General, Yaw Baah on Friday, noted that “You are on a mission to discredit Ghanaian workers at the least opportunity. You have been deliberate and consistent in attacking workers and courting public disaffection for them. The working people of Ghana will not tolerate your attacks any longer.

“It is not too difficult to detect that you have a morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers. You do not hide your disdain for trade unions. What you fail to recognise is that your hatred and disdain for workers and their unions have completely eclipsed your judgement on issues of industrial relations and national development.

“For the most part, Professor, you have no idea of the context and history in respect of the issues workers and their unions are grappling with and you will not take your time to listen and to learn. You impulsively jump into the conversation betraying your ignorance and biases. In the process, the claims you make against workers and unions are only figments of your clouded and biased imaginations.”

“We find it very strange and unfortunate that a Ghanaian professor of your calibre could make such statements about the working people of Ghana who are sacrificing so much for the development of the country.”

“You should know that being a professor does not entitle you to profess opinions about everything under the sun…We wonder what you want to achieve with such negative statements about Ghanaian workers. It comes as no surprise to us, therefore that the president has been swift in kicking you out of the state institutions he appointed you to lead,” he added.

