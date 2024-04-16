The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially stated that it will not partake in the Ejisu by-election scheduled for April 30, following the passing of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, John Ampontuah Kumah.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party is instead focusing on preparing for the main parliamentary elections in December.

Delegates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency elected Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the party in the constituency last Saturday, April 13 as their candidate for the by-election.

In a media interaction, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey reiterated the NDC’s decision to abstain from the by-election, emphasizing their commitment to the groundwork for the December polls.

“NDC will officially not be taking part in the Ejisu by-election. We have already set into motion processes leading to December 7, just a few months away. We want to continue those processes and ensure that come December 7, we are prepared to combat in all the constituencies and Ejisu will be one of them. So for this particular by-election, NDC will not be part of it. We are very confident about the processes we have in place. We just want to make sure we have the time to implement them fully. And between now and December 7, we will be in the position to make sure we are deploying everything that we have done so that really will be the way we want to go.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital