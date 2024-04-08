The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Yunyoo Constituency has asked the Member of Parliament (MP), Oscar Liwaal to as a matter of urgency repair or replace the constituency’s ambulance which has broken down for over a year now.

“We implore the Hon. Member of Parliament to take immediate steps to fix this situation. This includes not only repairing the broken ambulance but also implementing measures to prevent such neglect in the future. The lives of our fellow citizens depend on it. We urge him to recognize the gravity of this matter and to work diligently to restore our faith in the system,” the party stated in a statement issued on Monday, April 8.

The NDC said the vehicle served as a beacon of hope, a symbol of their collective commitment to safeguarding the well-being of citizens.

“To see this lifeline abandoned and broken for more than a year is a stark reminder of the fragility of our healthcare system and the consequences of inaction from the Hon Member of Parliament, Oscar Liwaal.”

“It is imperative that we, as a people demand accountability and swift action from those entrusted with ensuring our safety to immediately prioritize the repair or replacement of this broken ambulance. We eagerly await the prompt resolution of this issue and the assurance that our constituents’ health needs will no longer be jeopardized by such neglect,” it stated.

National Democratic Congress, NDC

Yunyoo Constituency Communications Bureau

Press Release

All Media Houses

8th April, 2024

Subject: Urgent Call to Action: Abandoned, Broken Yunyoo Constituency Ambulance Endangers Constituents’ Health Needs

Today, we express our deep disappointment and concern over the alarming situation of an abandoned, broken Yunyoo Constituency ambulance that has been left to gather dust and rust in Gambaga for well over one year today. This neglected vehicle is not only an eyesore, but more importantly, it is an issue that directly affects the lives and health of each one of us, thus jeopardising the health needs of our constituents. We urgently call on the Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Oscar Liwaal to take immediate action to rectify this critical issue.

It is disheartening to find that this vital piece of emergency equipment has been neglected, leaving our fellow citizens exposed to potentially life-threatening situations. This situation not only jeopardizes the health needs of the constituents but also undermines the faith we have placed in the leadership of the NPP government in the Constituency.

The abandoned ambulance, which has been left in a state of disrepair, poses a significant risk to the well-being of the good people of Yunyoo Constituency.

It not only hinders the timely transportation of those in need of medical assistance, but it also undermines the trust and confidence that residents have placed in our local healthcare system.

In times of crisis, this vehicle serves as a beacon of hope, a symbol of our collective commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our citizens. To see this lifeline abandoned and broken for more than a year is a stark reminder of the fragility of our healthcare system and the consequences of inaction from the Hon Member of Parliament, Oscar Liwaal.

It is imperative that we, as a people demand accountability and swift action from those entrusted with ensuring our safety to immediately prioritize the repair or replacement of this broken ambulance. We implore the Hon. Member of Parliament to take immediate steps to fix this situation. This includes not only repairing the broken ambulance but also implementing measures to prevent such neglect in the future. The lives of our fellow citizens depend on it. We urge him to recognize the gravity of this matter and to work diligently to restore our faith in the system.

We eagerly await the prompt resolution of this issue and the assurance that our constituents’ health needs will no longer be jeopardized by such neglect.

…Signed…

Ernest Bawanin Guat

Communications Officer,

National Democratic Congress, NDC

Yunyoo Constituency.

0240997916

