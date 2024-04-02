Actress Yvonne Nelson has shed light on the current state of her relationship with rapper Sarkodie, revealing a significant rift since the release of her book.

In her memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” the popular actress disclosed details about a past relationship with Sarkodie, which included an abortion.

Speaking about her current relationship with the iconic rapper, the celebrated actress admitted that the revelations in the book have negatively impacted their dynamic.

“There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends. It is okay for people to feel the way they feel but that doesn’t stop anyone from telling their stories.” She revealed