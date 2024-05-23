The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has been registered and issued with a voter ID card after appearing before a District Registration Review Committee in Ketu South.

Mr. Ahiagbah took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his gratitude and vindication.

“I appeared before the District Registration Review Committee to obtain my voter ID owing to a needless registration challenge. A big thank you to the National Organizer, Nana Boakye, and the Volta Regional chairman, Makafui Kofi Woanyah, and the constituency party for the show of support,” the NPP’s Director of Communications wrote on his X handle.

Allegations were flying around on social media a few days ago that Mr Ahiagbah attempted to double register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Mr. Ahiagbah in a statement on May 12, explained that he has been a voter in Ketu South since 2000 but had problems with his biometrics when he went to register in the constituency during the 2023 limited voter registration exercise, where he was advised to rectify in subsequent exercises.

“In 2020, I received a voter’s ID for the 2020 general elections from the Electoral Commission. However, during the 2023 limited voter registration exercise, my biometrics failed to register, and I’ve since discovered that many others have had the same issue.

“I tried to rectify this administrative error during the 2023 limited voter registration exercise, but the EC officials advised me to seek inclusion later or get a new voter’s ID card during the 2024 limited voter registration window.”

