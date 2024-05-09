Beatrice Annan, the spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no legacy to be proud of.

At a small gathering in Doboro, President Akufo-Addo cautioned that electing former President John Dramani Mahama could potentially jeopardize the advancements made during his tenure and alter the country’s path.

In his counterargument, Mr Mahama made it clear that he does not intend to perpetuate Akufo-Addo’s legacy of corruption, poor governance, and arrogance.

The NDC candidate stated: “Of course, I will not protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket,” he declared in a post on X.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Mrs Annan aligned herself with her leader’s views, describing the current administration as the most ineffective in the country’s history.

“This president has no legacy…We are talking about a government that just last March the President himself was in parliament to admit that the state of our country today is worse off than it was 40 years ago. These are not the words of the NDC,” she expressed.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital