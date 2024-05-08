Andrew Agyapa Mercer, the Minister-designate for Tourism, has stated that President Akufo-Addo’s legacy far surpasses that of former President John Dramani Mahama.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama in the forthcoming December elections.

According to the president, a vote for Mr Mahama would undermine the progress achieved during his administration and jeopardise the nation’s trajectory.

The minister-designate speaking on Eyewitness News, defended the President’s appeal by highlighting the tangible developments under Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He added that, unlike the former president, every debt incurred by Akufo-Addo’s government has been allocated to specific projects, many of which are visible and ongoing

“Many of the road infrastructure that Nana Addo Dankwa has completed are all over the place. Members of Parliament who complained that President Akufo-Addo had contracted loans with nothing to show for, sometimes I wonder if they read the documents they read in parliament. Because every single debt that Akufo-Addo had contracted was used for a specific project.

“The fact that some of them have not been completed doesn’t mean that monies have been wasted. I can’t even begin to count them. Akufo-Addo is doing roads in this country, you want to say you cannot see it. Is he not building hospitals,… Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital is being redeveloped, Eastern Regional Hospital is being redeveloped. The maternity block in KATH is not being built. Are schools not being built on an everyday basis?