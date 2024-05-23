In 2021, the Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS appointed President Akufo-Addo as the Champion of counter-terrorism efforts in the sub-region. President Akufo-Addo has consistently emphasized the global nature of the fight against terrorism.

This commitment was highlighted during a visit by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, who led a three-man delegation to brief President Akufo-Addo on recent developments in the region.

The delegation sought the President’s guidance and leadership in addressing issues within ECOWAS membership and counter-terrorism.

The delegation also aimed to reactivate the counter-terrorism mission under President Akufo-Addo’s direction and update him on progress made. During the meeting, Dr. Touray officially introduced H.E. Ambassador Baba Kamara, a respected statesman and diplomat, as the ECOWAS Special Envoy on Counter-Terrorism.

President Akufo-Addo, a longstanding advocate for the fight against terrorism, congratulated Ambassador Kamara for his efforts in promoting peace within the sub-region.

At the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 20, 2023, President Akufo-Addo underscored the necessity for a global fight against terrorism, stressing that resources dedicated to counter-terrorism must at least match those available to terrorist groups.

Other members of the delegation included Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and Baba Gana Wakil, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Ghana. Dr. Touray praised Ghana’s leading role in securing UN support, stating, “We believe your mission would include leading us to find ways to raise the remaining 25 per cent.”