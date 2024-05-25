Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, has affirmed the unwavering resolve of Attorney-General (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame in fulfilling his mandate.

Mensah’s statement comes amidst a series of allegations and counter-allegations that have marked the ongoing ambulance case.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case, had previously alleged in court that the AG had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson which the office of the AG has vehemently denied.

Mensah in an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday maintained that the AG is steadfast in his commitment to justice.

He stated that Dame is focused on ensuring a fair and thorough investigation, undeterred by the controversies surrounding the case.

“…The focus of the office is on prosecution. We are not going to be swayed by diversionary tactics amongst others. The AG is resolute in his mandate,” he stated.

