The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the allegations by the 3rd accused Richard Jakpa in the Ambulance involving the Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as a ploy to derail the trial.

Addressing journalists in Accra, on Tuesday, May 28, Frank Davies, the NPP Legal Committee Chairman dismissed the claims by Jakpa, stating that they are contrived to curtail the prosecution of Ato Forson and smear the Attorney General’s integrity and reputation.

Davies emphasised that public officials must be held equally accountable for their use of public resources, regardless of their social standing.

Davies also criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their commentary on the alleged tape, calling it unacceptable.

He stated that the NDC’s actions are aimed at preventing the public from making informed judgments.

“The latest allegation by Richard Jakpa, the 3rd accused and an associate of Cassiel Ato Forson in this botched Ambulance procurement transaction, is therefore only a further ploy, contrived to curtail the prosecution of Ato Forson and smear the Attorney General’s integrity and reputation.

“But this would also not see the light of day as we believe firmly that public officials, regardless of

social standing must be equally accountable for their use of public resources. Needless to say the law is no respecter of persons.”

Mr Davies described as unacceptable the commentary by the NDC over the alleged tape.

“It is unacceptable, that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, runs a commentary over the alleged tape calculated to prevent you the Ghanian people from making your own deduction and reasoned judgment.”

