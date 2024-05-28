The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mounted a spirited defense of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, asserting that his credibility remains unblemished despite accusations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During cross-examination, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case, revealed that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours to solicit testimony against the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing trial for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana. The case has sparked public debate, with some calling for the Attorney General’s resignation.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the NDC described the Attorney General’s conduct as perjury and presented a 16-minute audio recording featuring a conversation between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa as evidence. The opposition party called for Dame’s dismissal and vowed to prosecute him if the current administration fails to take action.

However, in a counter press conference on Tuesday, May 28, NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) defended the Attorney General, stating that his credibility remains unblemished

“Last week we heard a lot of allegations, manipulated facts, and distorted narratives from the NDC targeted at the Attorney General. The Attorney General’s credibility remains unblemished.”

Nana B described the Attorney General as one of the most hardworking and intelligent in the Republic and dismissed the NDC’s allegations as manipulated facts.

He praised the Attorney General’s hard work and stated that no amount of shenanigans against him would suffice.

“He’s one of the most hardworking Attorney General we have had in this Republic. Very intelligent, very smart. And no amount of shenanigans, evil intelligence against him will suffice.”

