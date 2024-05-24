The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it will soon present evidence supporting the claims of the third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing case against Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on May 23, alleged in court that the AG had repeatedly tried to persuade him to falsely implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, described the evidence as ironclad.

“This is ironclad; it is not just an allegation. We in the NDC are not in the business of throwing up empty clays. Just give us a few days into the early days of next week and we will put that evidence out, just as our chairman has said.

“Mind you, Jakpa was speaking on oath, which meant that if what he said proved to be false, he ran the risk of being imprisoned by the court for misleading the court and I do not think that somebody who is interested in his freedom like Jakpa, will make such allegation lightly.

“Again, we in the NDC are a serious organisation and we want the people of Ghana to take us seriously and so we are not just going to say we will put up evidence if we have none,” he stated.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu continued: “… the nature of the evidence will become clear on the day that the NDC will announce it.”

