The Bible Society of Ghana recently witnessed a historic announcement by its General Secretary, Very Rev Dr. John Kwesi Addo Jnr, who declared His Grace, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, as the newly appointed President of the Society.

The declaration took place on Friday, May 3, during the Supernatural Empowerment Summit, which saw the participation of thousands of Christian leaders from 47 countries.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of The Bible Society, as it is the first time the Governing Council has appointed a Charismatic Church leader to the position of President.

The Chairman emphasised that Archbishop Agyinasare’s respected leadership and admirable character were pivotal factors that led to the unanimous decision.

The core objective of The Bible Society of Ghana is to provide Bibles in various local languages at affordable prices. Currently, the society has successfully translated the Bible into nine major Ghanaian languages and is actively working on three new ones.

The appointment of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare as the President, effective August 1, 2024, is a remarkable achievement towards ensuring that every Ghanaian home has access to a Bible in their mother tongue.

The Chairman stressed the importance of this appointment in furthering the Society’s mission, highlighting Archbishop Agyinasare’s extensive experience in ministry, spanning over four decades.

With such a wealth of experience, Archbishop Agyinasare is poised to steer the organization towards achieving its objectives during his two-year mandate as President.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm and support from the Christian community, both locally and internationally. Many see this as a positive step towards strengthening the Society’s outreach and impact.

Archbishop Agyinasare expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as President and reiterated his commitment to the Society’s mission.

He emphasised the importance of making the Bible accessible to every Ghanaian, regardless of their background or language, and pledged to work tirelessly towards this goal.

The appointment of Archbishop Agyinasare reflects the Society’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, as it seeks to engage with a wide range of Christian denominations and communities across Ghana.

It also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing the cause of Bible distribution and literacy.

In conclusion, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s appointment as President of The Bible Society of Ghana represents a significant step forward in its mission to make the Bible accessible to all Ghanaians.

With his leadership and vision, the Society is well-positioned to continue its vital work of spreading the message of the Bible throughout the nation.

