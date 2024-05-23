The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans to equip head potters popularly known as “kayayei” with driving skills.

Dr. Bawumia made this announcement at the launch of the “Kayayei” Empowerment Programme which took place at Madina on Tuesday, May 21.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Bawumia stressed his commitment to providing opportunities for marginalised groups in society.

He said, “In addition to the strides already made, I am thrilled to announce that discussions are ongoing with Metro mass and Ayalolo to teach them (kayayei) driving.”

The programme, an initiative of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), comes with a three-story facility fitted with ancillary facilities for the head potters, which will serve as a place of abode and training centre for the Kayayei.

The Kayayei Empowerment Programme seeks to train 5,000 young women between May and November 2024, with 600 Kayayei per cohort each month. The programme will provide practical skills and knowledge to participants, preparing them for specific trades and occupations.

The training will take place over a period of three weeks, with participants receiving startup kits, and stipends, and enjoying free accommodation facilities during the period of the training.

