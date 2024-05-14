The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cut sod for the construction of a modern sports complex at Gambaga.

When completed, the project is aimed at providing modern sports facilities for the youth of Gambaga and its environs, as well as serving as a social centre for the entire community.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr Bawumia said the Gambaga Sports Complex, when completed, will help the youth showcase their talents in sports and also offer football teams in the area a decent venue for their games.

This comes after the NPP’s flagbearer commissioned a similar complex for the people of Nalerigu.

The contractor for the project, Wembley Sports, promised to complete the project which is being funded by Ghana Gas, in five months.

Facilities in the project will include a 1000-seater stand, a VIP area, washrooms for teams and spectators, changing rooms, and office complexes, among others.

The Akufo-Addo government has built over 150 astroturfs across the country since assuming office in 2017.

