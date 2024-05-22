Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo has strongly denied that he advised the “Canadian Embassy to reduce visa issuance rate to Ghanaians,” as recently reported by some online portals.

Lawyers for Bediatuo Asante in a May 21 statement said the reports are false and must be disregarded by the general public.

Bediatuo Asante’s lawyers made specific references to amnewsworld.com and thinknewsonline.com that published the allegations and wildly circulated them, and urged the public to treat those publications with contempt.

Below is the full statement.

We act as Solicitors for Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President and write pursuant to his instructions.

Our Client’s attention has been drawn to a false online publication under the headline “Asante Bediatuo Advises Canadian Embassy to Reduce Visa Issuance Rate to Ghanaians” published on amnewsworld.com by Ohene Anochie dated Thursday, 16th May, 2024.

The said publication alleged that our Client; “has secretly advised the Canadian Embassy in Ghana to reduce the rate at which it issues visas to Ghanaian nationals. Bediatuo reportedly made the announcement at a secret meeting with H.E Christopher Thornley claiming Ghana is losing a lot of young vibrant workforce to other countries.”

The same false story has been re-published by Joshua Kwabena Smith on thinknewsonline.com

We are instructed to inform the public that the publication referred to supra is palpably false and same should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves.

