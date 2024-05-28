The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims that the prosecution of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, is politically motivated.

The case, widely known as the “Ambulance Case,” has been a topic of heated debate in the past week. Dr. Forson is currently under investigation for alleged irregularities related to the procurement of ambulances.

Richard Jakpa, the third accused, revealed under cross-examination that Attorney General Godfred Dame had been calling him at odd hours to obtain testimony to indict the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

The NDC released a 16-minute audio recording on Tuesday in Accra, suggesting that the charges against Forson are a calculated move to undermine his position as Minority Leader.

However, the NPP has categorically denied these allegations, labelling them as “senseless.”

In a counter press conference, Frank Davies, the NPP’s Legal Committee Chairman, stressed that the claim that Dr. Forson was being prosecuted for being the Minority Leader was baseless and devoid of truth.

He stated that the law is blind to titles and political affiliations, and it is the duty of every citizen to uphold the law.

Davies further emphasised that the prosecution is solely based on the evidence at hand and not on Dr Forson’s political standing.

“Clearly, the prosecution is based on the various documentation available from the participating agencies in the transaction and this is evidenced by the Court’s ruling upholding that a case has been made by the Attorney

General that warrants an answer from the defence.”

“It is also worth noting, that prosecution of Cassiel Ato Forson commenced even before he became Minority Leader making worthless and nonsensical the suggestion that he is being prosecuted because he is minority leader of the NDC,” he stated.

