President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on key players in the public sector to devise strategies aimed at enhancing productivity within public service organisations.

He emphasised that this is crucial for ensuring that productivity-based payments become a standard principle for effective salary administration.

While addressing the 11th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards, Councils, Chief Directors, and Chief Executives of the Ghana Public Services at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo urged the stakeholders to embrace and initiate measures to incorporate digitalisation and business processes in the public service.

“The Public Services Commission in conjunction with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the governing board should develop strategies to improve productivity levels in public service organisations so that paying for productivity becomes an established principle for effective salary administration.

“The Public Services Commission should formulate regulations and standards that manage the human resource of the public services in more scientific ways for better outputs.”

“The Public Services Commission should hasten its process of amending the Act governing operations of the commission. These revisions are intended to strengthen the commission in delivering its core functions under the constitution.

“All public services organisations work with the Public Services Commission as a regulator in a collaborative cooperative and committed manner to establish standard practices across the entire public sector. This will enhance greatly the trust of citizens and employees alike in public sector organisations,” he stated.

In relation to the theme “Repositioning Ghana’s Public Sector to Embrace Digital Transformation for Better Efficiency in the Midst of Global Economic Challenges”, President Akufo Addo urged all members to rise to the challenge of digital transformation to foster a stronger and more resilient economy.

