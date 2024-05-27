The Association of Students with Disabilities has called on the government to establish a scheme that would facilitate employment opportunities for its members after completing tertiary education.

According to members, both public and private sector employers often hesitate or refuse to hire them due to their disabilities.

Speaking to Citi News, the president of the association, Aminu Mahama, urged the need for a policy backed by law to ensure members of the association do not face discrimination when seeking employment.

“Persons with disabilities are always left out in everything. Whenever we attend a school like this and we complete, we are left to be in the house without employment and people don’t have trust in us that we can do a lot.

“But the government should look at it again and have a unique policy that as soon as persons with disabilities complete their school, there will be jobs available for them.

That would help a lot because after completing school, we all hope not to be a burden to society again. But what is happening in our state here is not good at all.

“So I urge the government to take a very good step to see how best they can make this policy for persons with disabilities.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital