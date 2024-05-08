The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has criticised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being major factors in the challenges facing Ghana.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Mr Kyerematen expressed his concern about the divisiveness in Ghana’s politics, attributing it to the dominance of the NPP and NDC.

He stated that this duopoly has been a destabilizing factor in the country’s progress.

Mr. Kyerematen called for a more representative government to eliminate the current ‘winner takes all syndrome’ prevalent in Ghana’s political landscape.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring continuity in the execution of government projects and avoiding the arrogance often associated with political power and influence.

“The divisiveness in our body politics driven by the duopoly of the two dominant parties, the NPP and the NDC has been the major destabilising factor for the progress of Ghana.

“We can build a truly representative government, eliminating the current ‘winner takes all syndrome’, ensure the continuity of the execution of government projects and avoid arrogance associated with political power and influence.”

