The Ghana Police Service has intensified investigations into the murder of two persons in the Eastern Region town of Maame Krobo, near Donkorkrom, by deploying a Specialised Investigative Team to assist the Eastern North Regional Police Command.

The Specialised Investigative Team, which has been deployed from the Police Headquarters, includes crime scene experts, homicide investigators, and undercover officers

This was contained in a statement issued by the police on Thursday.

The police also said they were in regular contact with the family of the victims and were working closely with community leaders to find an acceptable and quick solution to this tragic situation.

“We would like to urge the community to remain calm and continue to support the Police as we work towards the maintenance of peace, security, law and order.”

“The Police are confident the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be found and brought to face justice,” it further stated.

