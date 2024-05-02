The Eastern Regional Health Directorate and Management of the Eastern Regional Hospital have announced advanced plans to activate their emergency response to help contain the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the region.

This decision comes in the wake of a report by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) revealing 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over the last week, with two cases recorded in the Eastern Region.

As the primary referral centre for all health facilities in the region, the hospital management has confirmed the availability of COVID-19 vaccines at their Outpatient Department (OPD). These vaccines are ready to be administered to individuals who wish to be vaccinated, as well as booster shots for those who have already received their first vaccination.

Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw, the Medical Superintendent of the Eastern Regional Hospital, emphasised the facility’s preparedness in dealing with potential cases and their readiness to assist in containing any outbreak.

“Covid never went anywhere so the caseload just reduced across the country and quite a number of people have been vaccinated. Some have contracted the disease and have acquired natural immunities, so we want to believe that herd immunity is protecting many of us. But the cases are there. They are sporadic. They occur once in a while in the communities.



“The only thing I’ll say is that the vaccines are available even at the OPD. So those of us who have not been vaccinated should make it a point to get vaccinated. And for those of us who have been vaccinated for some years past, the immunity will begin weaning so it’s time to have a booster vaccine

