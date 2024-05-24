The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an extension of the ongoing Voters Registration Exercise by an additional two days.

The exercise, initially set to conclude on May 27, will continue until Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

This decision, according to a statement by the EC, comes as a remedial measure to compensate for the network issues that disrupted the process during its initial two days.

“This arrangement has been put in place to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two (2) days of the Registration Exercise. The Commission aims to ensure that all eligible voters who wish to register, are afforded the opportunity to do so.

“We urge all eligible citizens who are yet to register to visit the Commission’s office in the district where they reside to register to vote.”

