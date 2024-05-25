The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko has extended a hand of support to the Muslim community of Takoradi Technical University with a cash donation of GH¢10,000 towards the construction of their worship centre on campus.

Mr Boamah also visited the Nzema Mensah Hall where he interacted and donated an air conditioner to the JCR of the Hall.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Nyarko said he was moved to support following a request made and a need to make their academic life comfortable.

“As a leader of a party in this constituency, it’s important that we get to know their needs and as much as possible, support them. So I visited them a couple of months ago and they indicated to me, for example, the Muslim community is trying to build a mosque because where they are worshipping, the whole place is uncovered and they stand at the mercy of the weather.”

“So I promised to give them some financial support and that is what I delivered to them today. Similarly, when I visited Nzema Mensah Hall, they told me their hall JCR is very hot and therefore requested for an air conditioner which I decided to support. It’s part of my engagement with the university community to support to make life bearable for a conducive academic and social environment”, he explained.

While justifying his support, Boamah said TTU is a place where the country is transforming the next leadership of the country hence his support is an investment for the future.

“That is the future of this country, we need to set the pace and give them leadership. In the future, when they also find themselves somewhere positive, they will not forget to give back to where they came from.“, he added.

The NPP’s Effia Constituency Parliamentary candidate also promised to support the students during the voter transfer period to enable them to transfer their votes to the Effia constituency.

The Dean of Students at Takoradi Technical University, Prof. Bruce Amartey Jnr., who expressed appreciation to Lawyer Boamah on behalf of the students for his support to the hall and the Muslim community described him as a man of few words but action and for helping students stay on campus with convenience.

He also paid a courtesy call to the Vice Chancellor of TTU, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, where they had private discussions on how he can collaborate with the University to support academic work.

